Au Revoir, Paris

Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin discuss the Dream Team’s close calls on the road to gold, and the U.S. women’s basketball team’s narrow victory, too. They break down the quick overhaul of the U.S. women’s soccer team, which won its first gold medal since 2012. Finally, they assess whether the visually beautiful and athletically compelling Paris Games restored the Olympics’ luster.





Basketball (4:12): The U.S. men and women survived gold-medal scares from host France.





Soccer (19:25): The new-look U.S. women’s team topped Brazil for gold.





Olympics roundup (34:58): Did Paris help the Games regain their mojo?





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)

