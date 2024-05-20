The Wolves Chomped the Champs

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the Pacers’ and Timberwolves’ Game 7 wins in the NBA’s conference semifinals. Slate’s Alex Kirshner also joins to talk about Scottie Scheffler’s arrest at the PGA Championship. Finally, they review Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s ultra-conservative commencement speech.





NBA playoffs (3:11): Looking back at a pair of historic road victories.

Scheffler (20:18): A bizarre weekend at Valhalla for the world’s no. 1 golfer.

Butker (35:47): The Catholic football player launched himself into a culture war.





Afterball (51:53): Stefan on where Giannis Antetokounmpo grew up and what he overcame.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)





Want more Hang Up and Listen? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock weekly bonus episodes. Plus, you’ll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts by clicking “Try Free” at the top of our show page, or visit slate.com/hangupplus to get access wherever you listen.