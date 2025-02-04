Luka’s A Laker

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh look at the trade heard round the world that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The panel also discusses the sexual misconduct allegations against Ravens’ kicker Justin Tucker, as well as the sports betting scandal in the NBA that now involves Terry Rozier. In the Afterball, Lindsay breaks down the NFL Pro Bowl games played this past weekend.





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts dive into the Utah Hockey Club’s top-secret renaming saga.





Luka to L.A.(3:18) The confounding trade of the basketball superstar





Justin Tucker (26:29): The troubling reports of sexual misconduct by the Baltimore kicker





Gambling in the NBA (44:31): The investigation into NBA player Terry Rozier’s alleged gambling collusion





Afterballs (1:00:50): Lindsay on the NFL Pro Bowl





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





