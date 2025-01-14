Doinks and Domination

From the Steelers' predictable collapse to the Commanders’ doink-fueled victory in Tampa, hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs get into the NFL’s Wild Card weekend. They also talk about college football and the looming Ohio State-Notre Dame championship. Plus the arrival of the all-new, indoor, digital Tomorrow’s Golf League.





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts talk about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ historic winning pace.





NFL Wild Cards (2:13): Washington squeaks by and Pittsburgh slumps out.





CFB playoffs (23:19): Can Notre Dame topple Ohio State?





TGL: (39:25): The new Tiger-backed indoor golf simulation league.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





Want more Hang Up and Listen? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock weekly bonus episodes. Plus, you’ll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts by clicking “Try Free” at the top of our show page, or visit slate.com/hangupplus to get access wherever you listen.