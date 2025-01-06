Manchester’s Supersonic Soccer Downfall

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs talk about Premier League Soccer and how sputtering performances could leave Manchester City and Manchester United out of Champions League contention. The hosts also get into the college football playoffs and the coming NFL postseason.





For Afterballs: Ben recounts a history of alternative settings for specialty ‘classic’ sports games.





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the hosts discuss the high turnover rate of WNBA coaches, plus the messy math of a thirteen-team league.





Manchester Soccer (2:45): Looking back in anger.





CFB (22:32): A look at the semifinals with each top seed now eliminated.





NFL: (39:20): The explosive regular season wrap-up.





Afterballs (57:06): Ben on alt-settings and the Winter Classic.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





