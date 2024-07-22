Share
Hang Up and Listen
Sex Testing and Women’s Sports
Joel Anderson, Josh Levin, and the CBC’s Morgan Campbell check in on the WNBA at the halfway point of a historic season. They also talk about ESPN’s list of the 100 greatest pro athletes of the 2000s. Finally, they interview Rose Eveleth about their podcast Tested, on the history of sex testing in sports.
WNBA (4:19): What’s the story with the new TV deal? How did the WNBA All-Stars beat the Olympic team?
100 greatest athletes(18:45): What’s wrong with ESPN’s list? Are we falling into a trap by talking about it at all?
Tested (32:06): The century-long obsession over whether women athletes are really women.
Want more Hang Up and Listen? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock weekly bonus episodes. Plus, you'll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts by clicking "Try Free" at the top of our show page, or visit slate.com/hangupplus to get access wherever you listen.
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh recap NFL conference championship weekend, where the Patriots braved a blizzard better than the Broncos, and Sam Darnold proved that resurrected quarterbacks really can win it all.Later, they get into Trinity Rodman's three-year NWSL deal that keeps her in D.C., but has caught the ire of the players' union.The panel wraps with a breakdown of the Mets' busy offseason and whether they can actually come out on top in 2026.On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses Alex Honnold's white-knuckle climb of the Taipei 101 tower live on Netflix.NFL (4:16): Resurrection BowlTrinity Rodman (23:27): Cap space for star powerThe Mets (41:04): Can we still LOL?
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh are joined by Fried Egg Golf's Brendan Porath to examine the crumbling of LIV Golf in the wake of Brooks Koepka's reinstatement by the PGA Tour.Then Alex and Ben speak to author Chuck Klosterman about his new book, simply titled, Football. Klosterman predicts the eventual demise of America's most beloved sport, and explains why it will be widely misunderstood by future generations.The panel wraps with more football, breaking down the College Football Playoff national championship and the NFL postseason.On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses the Kyle Tucker acquisition by the Dodgers and whether it's finally time for an MLB salary cap.LIV Golf (8:22): Koepka is out and takes his punishmentsKlosterman (25:49): When football is no moreCFB (01:02:27): Hoosiers are no longer the biggest losers
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh unpack a thrilling wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. Lindsay's Panthers are out, John Harbaugh has been fired, the reigning champions exit early, and Caleb Williams grated some cheese.The panel is then joined by soccer journalist Hayden Van Brewer to explain how Manchester United have gotten so abysmally bad over the years. To close, Lindsay and Ben ask Alex to break down the College Football Playoffs and the upcoming championship game.On the bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel talks about the new viral queer hockey romance, Heated Rivalry.NFL (4:52): Bye Eagles, ByeMan U (20:35): Bent and brokenCFB (38:41): How Indiana reached the top
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh are joined J.C. Bradbury, professor and author of the forthcoming book This One Will Be Different: False Promises and Fiscal Realities of Publicly Funded Stadiums, for a frank discussion of Kansas' plan to spend nearly $2 billion on a new Chiefs stadium, and how taxpayers are often left footing the bill for largely private gain. The hosts also fire up the MLB hot stove and examine the NFL playoff picture. On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses the embarrassing revival of the battle of the sexes, which occurred in Dubai in December. The Chiefs' New Stadium (6:35): KC says no prob to 2 billion MLB Hot Stove (28:39): Where will Kyle Tucker land? NFL playoffs (42:17): The missed field goal heard round the world!
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh look into their crystal balls and tell us what to look out for in the sports world of the future! Will we see more LeBron? More sports betting scandals? A Bill Super Bowl win? A Trump immigration World Cup incident? Only time and the all-knowing Hang Up hosts can tell. In the second half of our show, we're sharing Alex's recent conversation with Mary Harris on What Next. Predictions (2:54): 2026 What Next (41:50): Mary Harris interviews Alex
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh look back on 2025, picking their top sports stories from each month—from the Luka trade and torpedo bats to a Trumpy Ryder Cup and OKC's championship. It's been a year! On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel unpacks Trump's proposed Patriot Games. January - April (3:51): CFP - Rory May - August (26:58): Coco Gauff - Belichick September - December (50:43): Ryder Cup - Puka Nacua
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss the shocking circumstances around the firing and arrest of Michigan coach Sherrone Moore and how his misconduct speaks to a systemic issue within Michigan Athletics. Next, the team is joined by The Ringer's David Shoemaker to pay tribute to the pro wrestling career of John Cena following his final match. And finally, Turkish sociologist and journalist Dağhan Irak helps us unpack the betting scandal rocking Turkish football. On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the gang talks about The Kansas City Chiefs' fall from grace. Episode Notes: Read Alex's piece on the Michigan situation. Check out The Squared Circle by David Shoemaker Read David Shoemaker's piece on John Cena Read more on the Turkish betting scandal
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss last week's bizarre and pandering World Cup draw with The Athletic's Adam Crafton. Next, the team talks about the obviously controversial College Football playoff rankings, and finally the latest in an antitrust trial that involves NASCAR and Michael Jordan. On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the gang talks about the Oklahoma City Thunder's potentially historic rise to the top Read Jordan Bianchi's explainer for The Athletic on the upcoming week in the NASCAR antitrust trial. Why Notre Dame will probably be back in the College Football Playoff next year. Adam Crafton in The Athletic on FIFA's long courtship of Donald Trump:
Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss Lane Kiffin's latest dramatic exit, leaving Ole Miss for LSU right before a playoff run. Then, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander explains the big money behind the launch of the new in-season college basketball tournament, the Players Era. Finally, the panel looks at two NBA legends: Chris Paul (nearing retirement), and LeBron James (somehow finding another gear). On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses the ups and downs of Arch Manning's first season. Lane Kiffin (4:51): Won't be Miss'd College Basketball (22:25): A new mid-season tournament LeBron (46:18): The undying career