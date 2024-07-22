Sex Testing and Women’s Sports

Joel Anderson, Josh Levin, and the CBC’s Morgan Campbell check in on the WNBA at the halfway point of a historic season. They also talk about ESPN’s list of the 100 greatest pro athletes of the 2000s. Finally, they interview Rose Eveleth about their podcast Tested, on the history of sex testing in sports.





WNBA (4:19): What’s the story with the new TV deal? How did the WNBA All-Stars beat the Olympic team?





100 greatest athletes(18:45): What’s wrong with ESPN’s list? Are we falling into a trap by talking about it at all?





Tested (32:06): The century-long obsession over whether women athletes are really women.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)





