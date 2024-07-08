Sports’ Billion-Dollar Bubble

Joel Anderson, Josh Levin, and the Ringer’s Bryan Curtis talk about Klay Thompson’s move to Dallas and whether there will ever be another NBA dynasty. They also check in on the state of sports media TV rights, and they welcome Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.





Klay to Dallas (2:38): Is the Golden State breakup what the NBA wants?





Sports media rights (19:08): Will the money keep on flowing forever?





SEC expansion (33:28): The huge positives and glaring negatives of conference realignment.





