LeBron and Bronny

Stefan Fatsis and Joel Anderson talk to the New Yorker’s Louisa Thomas about the 55th pick in last week’s NBA draft: LeBron James’ son, Bronny. Plus, Joel and Josh Levin interview Wil Aaron about racism in baseball in the decades after Jackie Robinson.

Bronny James (3:33): LeBron James wanted to play with his kid in the NBA. Will that be good for Bronny?

Wil Aaron (20:54): Hank Aaron’s cousin on his frustrating years in minor-league baseball.

Afterball (54:06): Stefan on Turkey vs. Türkiye at the 2024 Euros.

