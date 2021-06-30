There’s No Easy Way to Log Off

On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison are joined by Buzzfeed’s Scaachi Koul to discuss her recent piece, “Why Bo Burnham, Jenna Marbles, and Shane Dawson All Logged Off.” They talk about the cesspool that is YouTube fandom, how precisely Bo Burnham articulates the problems of constant internet consumption, and the three ways logging off may be possible: deleting your content, apologizing a lot, and getting a Netflix special. Plus, a short explanation of the online phrase touch some grass.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

﻿Support ICYMI and listen to the show with zero ads. Sign up to become a Slate Plus member for just $1 for your first month.