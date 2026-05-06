Are You “Numbing Out”?

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by Andrea González-Ramírez, a senior writer at The Cut whose recent piece explores why so many people have stopped reading the news. Instead, we’re “numbing out” after years of constant bad news on social media, to the point that even an assassination attempt on President Trump doesn’t earn a mention in our group chats. But how do we draw the line between necessary self care and privileged ignorance?





This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.