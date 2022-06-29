This Episode Will Not Bum You Out

On this week’s episode, Rachelle and Madison decided that, because of the recent Supreme Court news, it was time to take respite in some good online fun. They talk about the Olsen twins making pizza, Adam Lambert’s stellar vocals, plastic bags, musicals, and plenty more. Make sure to check out our Twitter for a thread with all the things mentioned in today’s episode.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Madison Malone Kircher and Rachelle Hampton.