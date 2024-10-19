How a K-Pop Star’s Comeback Was Canceled

Candice Lim is joined by Slate culture writer Nadira Goffe to play a game of High Speed Downloads, where they get 60 seconds to break down an internet story they’re obsessed with. On today’s episode, they’re breaking down the massive drama surrounding former RIIZE member Seunghan, the most famous missing cake in New York City, and why “in the clerb, we all fam.”

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim, with production assistance from Alexandra Botti.