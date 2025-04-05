“Emergency Intercom” Fans Have an Emergency Meeting

Candice Lim picked the wrong time to become a fan of Emergency Intercom , the podcast hosted by former Viners Enya Umanzor and Drew Phillips. However, it makes her the perfect person to explain the recent backlash to her co-host Kate Lindsay. Emergency Intercom has longtime listeners threatening to quit after an out-of-touch joke about Greta Thunberg revealed a larger frustration with the hosts being out of touch, and the podcast losing its appeal.









﻿This podcast is produced by Olivia Briley, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay. Special thanks to A.C. Valdez.