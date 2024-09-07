Land Ho: Our Top Moments from the Ultimate World Cruise

Candice Lim is joined by Wailin Wong, the co-host of NPR’s The Indicator from Planet Money. Back in January, ICYMI explained everything you needed to know about Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise — a nine-month trip that TikTokkers on land and sea couldn’t stop talking about. Today, we’re checking in with our favorite boat that’s finally coming home, dispatching everything from geopolitical crises to engagements, and passengers who didn’t get back on board.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim.