TikTok Is Taking the “Let Them Theory” Too Far

Candice Lim and Kate Lindsay dig deep into the Mel Robbins lore. The lawyer-turned-self-help-guru’s “let them theory” has taken over TikTok, encouraging people to let go when faced with situations or behaviors they cannot change. However, not only does “let them” remind the pair of another trendy (but problematic) self-help phrase, but it also might contribute to unhealthy social behaviors that, thanks to the internet, have resulted in a loneliness crisis for Gen Z.





This podcast is produced by Daisy Rosario, Olivia Briley, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.