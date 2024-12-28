Goodbye to All That 2024 Internet

From grammatical grievances to dating app screenshots, the internet has been rife with trends to get mad about. On today’s episode, Candice Lim is joined by Teen Vogue’s Aiyana Ishmael and culture reporter Moises Mendez II to audit everything they lived through online in 2024. They’re discussing the good, the bad, and the truly unhinged.

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, and Candice Lim.