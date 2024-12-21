Our Top Internet Moments of 2024

Candice Lim is joined by Slate culture writer Nadira Goffe to count down their top internet moments of the year. Did Eric Adams make the list? What about Jack Schlossberg’s thirst-trapping, political correspondent arc? Which divorces are we still thinking (and hurting) about? On today’s episode, ICYMI is ruminating on the year of the Paris Olympics, Kate Middleton, and PopCrave’s most stunning faves.

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim, with production assistance from Kat Hong.