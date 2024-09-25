Moo Deng Is The New Grumpy Cat

Candice Lim is joined by WUNC’s Anisa Khalifa (The Broadside) and Dr. Jess Maddox (The Internet Is for Cats) to discuss the biggest animal phenomenon of the year: Moo Deng. For the past few months, our timelines have been flooded with memes of a pygmy hippo in Thailand whose TikTok fame has created international fame, a 24/7 livestream, and increased visitor numbers for her zoo. But what does the internet’s fascination with Moo Deng say about the fate of viral animal celebrities and the sociological consequences of animal fame?

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim.