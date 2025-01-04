An Influencer Hates To See This Subreddit Coming

Candice Lim is joined by media scholars Dr. Jess Maddox and Dr. Jess Rauchberg to discuss the subreddit r/NYCInfluencerSnark: In the early 2020s, influencer snark pages began as a way to contain a growing, unregulated economy where sponcon and diet teas began to thrive. With more money flowing into influencer marketing, a backlash started to emerge on Reddit as followers became anti-fans, then haters. On today’s episode, the doctors discuss their paper (“She’s my bitch eating crackers”) and how r/NYCInfluencerSnark contributes to feminist media scholarship.

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim, with production assistance from Vic Whitley-Berry and Kat Hong.