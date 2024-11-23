Should I Buy A Purse Kindle?

Candice Lim is joined by Wall Street Journal reporter Ann-Marie Alcántara to discuss #KindleTok’s rise among millennials and Gen-Z. 17 years ago, Amazon released the Kindle as a tech device that seemed to resonate as a nerdy, bookworm gadget. But it’s now become Tiktok’s must-have accessory to complete the cozy, girly pop lifestyle. With Black Friday coming up, ICYMI is breaking down the rise of the Kindle, the pushback on #KindleTok, and how the pandemic may have contributed to a new generation of gooseneck stand-obsessed Kindle devotees.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim, with production assistance from Alexandra Botti and Kat Hong.