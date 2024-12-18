The 2024 ICYMI Fancam Awards

Candice Lim is joined by Slate culture writer Nadira Goffe to host the inaugural ICYMI Fancam Awards, where they recognize their favorite fan edits and fancam editors of the year. But first, they’re bringing in one of their favorite editors of all time, Emma B. Videos, to discuss her viral Challengers edit, the work that goes into being a prolific fancam maker, and why Twitter keeps taking these masterpieces down.

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, and Candice Lim.