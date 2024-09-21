“Celebrity Number Six” Was Found, But Not Forgotten

Candice Lim is joined by 404 Media co-founder Jason Koebler to discuss “Celebrity Number Six,” an intriguing internet mystery that was finally solved after four years. In January 2020, a Reddit user posted a plea on no fewer than 13 different subreddits asking for help identifying a collage of celebrity faces on his curtain. Some faces were quickly identified, such as Adriana Lima, Jessica Alba, Orlando Bloom, but one face remained nameless and unidentifiable — until now. On today’s episode, ICYMI explores the four years it took to find “Celebrity Number Six” and how everything changed on September 8.





This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim with production assistance by Alyssa Jeong Perry.