The Chaos and Confusion of “Family Vlogger” Laws

Candice Lim and Kate Lindsay check back in now that states have begun passing laws that supposedly crack down on family vlogging and child influencers. While a new Utah law requires family vloggers to put money away for their kids, it misunderstands almost everything about how being a creator works. Without politicians who understand social media leading these bills, they could end up posing a threat to the entire creator industry.





This podcast is produced by Daisy Rosario, Olivia Briley, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.



