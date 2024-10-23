Victoria’s Secret Is Your Grandma’s Fashion Show

Candice Lim is joined by Slate culture writer Nadira Goffe and Teen Vogue associate editor Aiyana Ishmael to break down the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which came back last week after six years away. The lingerie brand’s once-iconic show featured performances from Cher, Tyla, and LISA, but its return has begged the question: who is the show for, and what does it say about the body positivity movement right now. But first, the panel dissects the alleged insurance fraud attempt that recently went viral on TikTok.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim, with production assistance from Alexandra Botti and Kat Hong.