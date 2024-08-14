Justin Baldoni Is Not Very Demure

Candice Lim is joined by Slate culture writer Nadira Goffe to play High Speed Downloads. On today’s episode, they’ll have exactly one minute to explain some of their favorite internet stories of late, including the mess surrounding It Ends With Us, why a Team USA gymnast has been asked to return her bronze medal, and what it means to be “very demure.”

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim.