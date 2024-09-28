How ShxtsNGigs Let Their Audience Down

Candice Lim is joined by Slate culture writer Nadira Goffe to explain the controversy surrounding James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu, the co-hosts of the ShxtsNGigs podcast. Back in July, James and Fuhad appeared on Flagrant, a podcast hosted by comedian Andrew Schulz. Upon the episode’s release, James and Fuhad’s listeners reacted strongly to comments made by, and in front of, the duo that disparaged Black women, who make up a sizable portion of their listenership. On today’s episode, we explain how the duo got into this mess and why it has become a breaking point for their fans, who might not be fans anymore.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim.