Are New York City Influencers Boring?

Kate Lindsay fills guest co-host Nitish Pahwa in on the TikTok drama that has the “NYC influencer girlies” in a tizzy. After being accused of being “boring,” certain (white, blonde, thin) creators took offense. Kate gives Nitish a crash course in this niche influencer community, and Nitish explains why people find it so hard to take control of their own algorithms, ultimately begging the question: Are NYC influencers boring…or are we?





This podcast is produced by Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay. Special thanks to Kevin Bendis for his help with this episode.