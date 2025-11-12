Who TF Is Grammy-Nominated Alex Warren?

On today’s episode host Kate Lindsay is joined by Yahoo News senior entertainment writer, Kelsey Weekman, to answer the question on everyone’s lips: Who is Alex Warren and why is every store playing his music? The Hype House OG is nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys, and is part of a growing wave of musicians making “secular praise music.” Where did Alex Warren come from, and how did he pull off a musical career pivot when so many other TikTokkers failed?

This podcast is produced by Daisy Rosario, Vic Whitley-Berry, and Kate Lindsay.