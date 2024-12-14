3 Internet Stories We Missed In 2024

Candice Lim is joined by Slate writers Luke Winkie and Nitish Pahwa to cover the biggest internet stories ICYMI missed this year: from the investigation that may affect your For You Page, to a certain Silicon Valley founder’s unexpected fashion choices. Plus, the panel reveals their internet regrets for 2024.

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim with production assistance from Cameron Drews.