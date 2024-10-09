The Most Famous Rug in Ohio

Candice Lim is joined by Slate producer Cheyna Roth to recap the spooky adventures of a woman in Ohio who found a rug buried in her backyard. In September, a woman in Ohio named Katie Santry woke up to discover her laptop was broken and items on her desk were rearranged, leading her to believe her house was haunted. However, she also dropped the small fun fact that while digging up a hole in her backyard for a fencing project, her family discovered a rolled-up carpet buried underground. What transpired next included cadaver dogs, overnight police units, and neighborhood live streams. But the rapidity of her fame brings into question social media’s influence on local law enforcement and the state of true crime theorists on TikTok.





This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim with production assistance from Kevin Bendis, Maura Currie, and Kat Hong.