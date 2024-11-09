The Fashion Expert Twitter Loves to Hate

Candice Lim is joined by Slate’s business and tech writer Nitish Pahwa, to discuss the internet history of Derek Guy, better known as @DieWorkwear on Twitter. Back in 2022, Elon Musk acquired Twitter, leading to major consequences for everyone’s timelines. One of those consequences was the unexpected boosting of Derek Guy, which led to his Twitter account reaching more than 1 million followers. Pahwa interviewed Guy back in 2023, and he returns to ICYMI to talk about Guy’s persona on the phone vs. online, and how the menswear pundit capitalized on becoming the Twitter guy we love to hate.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim, with production assistance from Alexandra Botti and Kat Hong.