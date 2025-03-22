The Manosphere That Made Adolescence

Kate Lindsay and guest co-host senior Slate editor Rebecca Onion talk Adolescence, the new hit Netflix series Onion wrote is “one of the best shows of the year.” What looks on the surface to be a typical murder mystery unfolds as a brutal illustration of the rise of toxic masculinity online. Kate and Rebecca break down the manosphere ideology that radicalized the show’s protagonist, and how key manosphere figures like Andrew Tate continue to indoctrinate young boys.





This podcast is produced by Daisy Rosario, Olivia Briley, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.



