Kate Lindsay and Candice Lim break down YouTuber Ethan Klein’s attack on Fauxmoi and why public figures are starting to fire back at snark pages. Earlier this month, Klein’s wife Hila became a topic of discussion on Fauxmoi, a popular celebrity subreddit, after she posted an Instagram story that claimed a potential collaboration fell apart due to anti-semitism. Posts of problematic behavior and language the Kleins have exhibited on camera soon flooded the subreddit, calling out the podcasters for their past controversies. Since then, Ethan has used his platform to threaten multiple subreddits and seemingly gear up to come after Fauxmoi with lawyers. The Kleins’ battle against Fauxmoi begs the question: can you sue a subreddit for defamation? And should snark pages prepare for public figures to fight back?

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.