Kendra Fell In Love With Her Psychiatrist—Then She Met TikTok

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by senior supervising producer Daisy Rosario to talk about Kendra, the woman whose 25-part TikTok series about falling in love with her psychiatrist has captivated the internet. However, what viewers thought would be the next Reesa Teesa “Who The Fuck Did I Marry?” series turned out to be something much more complicated, as Kendra’s story went from suspicious to downright troubling. Now, TikTok is diagnosing Kendra with mental health issues, while still consuming her content like entertainment.

One part of the episode uses audio from this TikTok by user @tayyy.jpeg

This podcast is produced by Daisy Rosario, Vic Whitley-Berry, and Kate Lindsay.