Who’s Turning on Moo Deng?

Candice Lim is joined by Slate culture writer Nadira Goffe to play a game of High Speed Downloads, where they each get 60 seconds to break down an internet story they’re obsessed with. On today’s episode, they’re breaking down the Instagram comment that may affect Nicole Scherzinger’s Tony Awards chances, and the wild memes that struck the Moo Deng-iverse post-election. But first, Nadira and Candice share their two most recent celebrity encounters.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim, with production assistance from Alexandra Botti.