The Wishbone Kitchen vs. Bon Appétit Food Fight

Candice Lim and Kate Lindsay talk about the social media battle between Wishbone Kitchen’s Meredith Hayden and Bon Appétit. Hayden’s popularity exploded as a private chef in the Hamptons, where she’d post idyllic “day in my life” TikToks. Now, Hayden is accusing food magazine Bon Appétit of possibly stealing her “Dinner with Friends” concept, which is a video series she started back in January 2024. From copying her series title to emulating her color scheme, TikTok, Instagram, and even Reddit are standing up for Hayden and telling Bon Appétit to do better. But has the magazine ever recovered from their 2020 racial reckoning and mass exodus? Or has the rise of TikTok allowed a whole new cast of influencers to surpass the once-revered food media institution?

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.