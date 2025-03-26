Are Influencers Too Normalized To Be Mocked?

Kate Lindsay and Candice Lim recap their weekends which include Waymo cars and accidentally bumping into content creators, which brings them to the recent kerfuffle between Glacier Express and Influencers in the Wild. Earlier this month, Influencers in the Wild — an Instagram account that crowdsources and posts footage of content creators in public spaces — was asked to remove a video that featured one of Glacier Express’ employees being filmed and posted without their consent. The train company cited Article 28 of the Swiss Civil code, which dictates that individuals have the right to their own image. But this incident begs the question: do accounts like Influencers in the Wild contribute to a troubling self-surveillance culture, and what rights do any of us have if we accidentally end up in someone’s vlog or Instagram post?





This podcast is produced by Olivia Briley, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.







