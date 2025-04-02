Justin Bieber Crashes Out and Rachel Zegler Speaks Out

Candice Lim and Slate culture writer Nadira Goffe play High Speed Downloads and recap the most pressing stories on their timelines. In one minute or less, they’ll explain the internet’s rising support of Snow White star Rachel Zegler. They also discuss some massive developments in a story involving one of South Korea’s hottest actors and the untimely death of a Korean actress. But first, they recap Nadira’s nostalgia-filled trip to New Jersey’s very own JonasCon.





This podcast is produced by Olivia Briley, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay, with help from A.C. Valdez.







