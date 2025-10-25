TwitchCon’s Sexual Harassment Problem

On today’s episode, host Kate Lindsay is joined by writer and streamer Laura Kate Dale to talk about what happened to Emiru at this year’s TwitchCon. The streamer was assaulted during a meet-and-greet, after a number of female streamers had already dropped out of the convention in fear for their safety. What is it about TwitchCon that makes creators feel unsafe, and why are female streamers, in particular, still paying the price?

This podcast is produced by Daisy Rosario, Vic Whitley-Berry, and Kate Lindsay.