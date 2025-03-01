And The Oscar Goes To…Club Chalamet

To celebrate the end of awards season, Candice Lim and Kate Lindsay pay tribute to the true heroes behind Hollywood’s most talented stars: their fan accounts. While Club Chalamet’s lore is deep enough to deserve its own biopic, a number of internet moments and figures were responsible for the success—and downfall—of this year’s nominees. The pair explain it all, and the creator behind fuckyeahdanielradcliffe.tumblr.com is finally unmasked…

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.