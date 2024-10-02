Revisiting the Internet’s Hottest—and Messiest—Club

With all the Diddy news coming out, it's time to revisit this episode where Rachelle is joined by Nadira Goffe to dive into the firestorm engulfing two 2024 interviews on Shannon Sharpe’s delightfully dishy podcast Club Shay Shay. Katt Williams and Mo’Nique sat down with Sharpe in separate three-hour-long interviews that have set the internet ablaze. Both of the legendary comedians dished about their long-standing beefs with figures such as Ludacris, Oprah, Tyler Perry, Cedric the Entertainer, Kevin Hart, D.L. Hughley, Tiffany Haddish and (somehow!) more. Accusations of Illuminati memberships fly. Cognac is sipped. And a new gossipmonger is born.

This episode was produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim and Rachelle Hampton.