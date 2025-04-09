Getting Fired for Going Viral

Kate Lindsay and Candice Lim break down the saga revolving around a fashion industry employee who got fired after posting a viral TikTok about whether or not influencers were boring. From the “Brokey” challenge to internet history-making GIFs, more and more people are getting fired because of social media. But is it fair — or even legal — for a company to fire someone just because they post online? And how much control should your job have over your social media? Plus, the emerging creator whose own job might be at risk after his followers flooded his employer’s phone lines.





﻿This podcast is produced by Olivia Briley, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.