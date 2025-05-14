Kayla Malec Deserves Online Justice, Too

Kate Lindsay and Candice Lim explain the situation surrounding influencer Kayla Malec and beauty YouTuber James Charles. Malec is a 19-year-old TikToker who was in a 9-month relationship with a content creator named Evan Johnson. After their breakup, Malec posted a YouTube video accusing her ex-boyfriend of domestic abuse and violence. Days later, Johnson was charged by officials in Tennessee with domestic assault, and last week, he pled guilty to those charges and was sentenced to 18 months in jail. While Malec did win this case, somehow, the controversial makeup influencer James Charles entered the scene and caused more drama than necessary. ICYMI will explain how Malec’s story got sabotaged and overshadowed by influencers who may be trying to get clout off of her trauma, and why James Charles is somehow always involved in internet drama.

This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.