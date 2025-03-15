Hacktivism, Slacktivism, and (Cybertruck) Vandalism

Candice Lim and Kate Lindsay uncover the ways people are using the internet and other technology to protest the current government. From website hacking to AI videos to good old fashioned poop-throwing, there’s no shortage of tools to fight back. But which tactics are working, and which ones risk ending up as just another Instagram black square?

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.