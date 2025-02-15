Thrifting in the Time of TikTok

Candice Lim and Kate Lindsay may not agree on thrifting, but they can confirm we’re living through a “digital thrift revolution.” From Depop to ThredUp, it’s never been easier for people to donate and shop their used clothing. However, the rise of thrifting creators is making for a crowded market, and what’s the point of thrifting if we’re still buying too much stuff?

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.

P.S. The original Style Size Index spreadsheet mentioned in the episode has been deleted, but a similar tool exists here!



