Did Remi Bader Lie To Her Followers?

Kate Lindsay and Candice Lim break down the controversy surrounding 30-year-old influencer Remi Bader, who was recently accused of lying to her audience for undergoing a procedure without telling them. Bader gained popularity on TikTok where she’d post “realistic” clothing hauls as a size 16 woman. Soon, she was heralded as a body positive influencer and the face of a movement she didn’t necessarily attach herself to. But when Remi started rapidly losing weight, her followers clocked it immediately. Not only were they feeling deceived, but they were also feeling somewhat betrayed, and finally, Remi came clean and admitted she underwent a weight loss surgery that was even more jarring and invasive than her followers speculated.





This podcast is produced by Olivia Briley, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.