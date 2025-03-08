Does This Makeup Make Me Look Republican?

Candice Lim and Kate Lindsay have been tracking the many influencers “coming out” as Republicans, as well as what they all have in common: their makeup. Bad eyeliner aside, this new cast of conservative creators are younger, trendier, and ditching the typical influencer hub of Los Angeles for Nashville. With Republican influencers looking a lot different than they did five years ago, Candice and Kate break down what this could mean for the influencing industry as a whole.

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.