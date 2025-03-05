The Meghan in Montecito Rebrand

Candice Lim and Kate Lindsay check in on Meghan Markle’s current relationship with the internet. First, they give their takes on With Love, Meghan, a Netflix lifestyle show created by and starring the Duchess of Sussex that brings her old, new, and famous friends into her Montecito lifestyle. Then, culture critic and Daily Fail host Kristen Meinzer joins to take a bigger look at how Meghan and Harry’s relationship with the public, the media, and themselves has changed in the last five years.

This podcast is produced by Alexandra Botti, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim, and Kate Lindsay.