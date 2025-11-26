Why Are So Many Celebrities Joining Substack?

On today’s episode host Kate Lindsay is joined by I <3 Mess writer Emily Kirkpatrick to discuss the influx of celebrities joining Substack. As two long-time Substack newsletter writers themselves, the pair dive into all of these new celebrity publications…including the parts they may not know readers can see. What does it say about the state of celebrity that so many are becoming writers—and do they even have anything to say?

This podcast is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and Kate Lindsay.