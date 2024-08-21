Allison Raskin on Leaving Buzzfeed and Friendship Breakups

Candice Lim is joined by writer, podcaster and YouTuber Allison Raskin, whose new book I Do (I Think) about Gen-Z and millennial marriages comes out October 15th. On today’s episode, Raskin takes us through her internet diaries which include the Substack app and her favorite internet conspiracy theories. But first, Raskin talks about her good (and bad) memories of working at Buzzfeed in its heyday, and the highs and lows of her most public friendship online.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario and Candice Lim.